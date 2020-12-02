Home of the Week - 8238 Paseo del Ocaso

4BR/2.5BA | 2,021 Sq Ft

Imagine living in La Jolla Shores just 2 blocks to the most popular sandy beach in San Diego. Whether you love to surf, boogie board, or just walk on the famous boardwalk and eat at some very famous restaurants in La Jolla, this split-level home makes you feel like you are on a permanent vacation. Features include hardwood flooring throughout, large formal living, dining area, newer kitchen counter tops & backsplash, gas stove, and step down into a generous size family room complete with a large flagstone fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Entertain in the large, very private back yard, surrounded by tall, lush trees. This home has a 2-car attached garage, plus 2 additional parking spots, making the summer beach parking a non issue.

$2,875,000

Jeannie Thompson

(858) 395-7727

Jeannie@JeannieThompson.com

CalRE#01021435

Coldwell Banker