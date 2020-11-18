Home of the Week - 6611 Neptune Place, La Jolla
- Spectacular ocean-front home at legendary Windansea Beach
- Windansea enjoys a storied reputation as a surf break and has been home to many notable surfers
- Panoramic views of the Pacific coastline
- This home offers two separate living areas with two kitchens, two laundry closets and two living rooms great for guests or as an income potential
- Each level of the home offers outdoor living space, where you can enjoy the sunsets and to listen to the waves crashing onto the beach
- Windows and French doors open to the ocean breezes and fill the interior spaces with natural light
- Wood paneled walls and ceilings give the home a warm and inviting feeling
- Valley Farm Market is a short walk away from the home, as are the shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants of La Jolla.
- 2 Car Garage
Priced at $4,500,000
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Jana!
Jana Farella
(858) 444-0408 | www.JanaFarella.com
DRE# 01843651
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
