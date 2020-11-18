Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 6611 Neptune Place, La Jolla

1/3
6611_Neptune_Place-Balcony-View.jpg  (Photographer:Harmik Andrsian)
2/3
6611_Neptune_Place-Beach.jpg  (Photographer:Harmik Andrsian)
3/3
6611_Neptune_Place-Dining.jpg  (Photographer:Harmik Andrsian)
Share
  • Spectacular ocean-front home at legendary Windansea Beach
  • Windansea enjoys a storied reputation as a surf break and has been home to many notable surfers
  • Panoramic views of the Pacific coastline
  • This home offers two separate living areas with two kitchens, two laundry closets and two living rooms great for guests or as an income potential
  • Each level of the home offers outdoor living space, where you can enjoy the sunsets and to listen to the waves crashing onto the beach
  • Windows and French doors open to the ocean breezes and fill the interior spaces with natural light
  • Wood paneled walls and ceilings give the home a warm and inviting feeling
  • Valley Farm Market is a short walk away from the home, as are the shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants of La Jolla.
  • 2 Car Garage

Priced at $4,500,000

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Jana!

Jana Farella
(858) 444-0408 | www.JanaFarella.com
DRE# 01843651
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement