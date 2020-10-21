Home of the Week - 646 Westbourne St., La Jolla
3 Bed | 2.5 Bath | 1,654 Sq. Ft.
$1,395,000
Light and bright, this immaculate and elegant townhome has ideal location close to schools, Windansea and other popular beaches, parks, eateries, and shopping. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings extend out to private front patio. Large master ensuite is spa-like, and roof-top deck has great neighborhood and ocean views. Extra-large 2-car garage with lots of storage, plus 2 more parking spots in the driveway. No HOA fees.
Bob Evans
Coldwell Banker Realty
(858) 212-1038
www.BobEvansRealtor.com
DRE #00786114
