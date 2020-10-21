Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 646 Westbourne St., La Jolla

1/3
646-Westbourne-St-View.jpg  ()
2/3
646_Westbourne_St-Patio.jpg  ()
3/3
646_Westbourne_St-Interior.jpg  ()
Oct. 21, 2020
11:42 AM
Share

3 Bed | 2.5 Bath | 1,654 Sq. Ft.

$1,395,000

Light and bright, this immaculate and elegant townhome has ideal location close to schools, Windansea and other popular beaches, parks, eateries, and shopping. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings extend out to private front patio. Large master ensuite is spa-like, and roof-top deck has great neighborhood and ocean views. Extra-large 2-car garage with lots of storage, plus 2 more parking spots in the driveway. No HOA fees.

Bob Evans
Coldwell Banker Realty
(858) 212-1038
www.BobEvansRealtor.com
DRE #00786114

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement