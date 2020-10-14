Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 1236 Stratford Court, Del Mar

1/3
1236_Stratford_Court-Front.jpg  ()
2/3
1236_Stratford_Court-Living.jpg  (SAM CHEN / ALOHA PHOTOVIDEO)
3/3
1236_Stratford_Court-View.jpg  (SAM CHEN / ALOHA PHOTOVIDEO)
Oct. 14, 2020
9:16 AM
Share

5 Bed | 5 Bath + 2 Power Bath

  • Timeless Classic Coastal Estate, Privately Gated
  • Stunning custom built home with Designer amenities throughout
  • Impressive Entry Great room open to Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen with oversized Island
  • Enjoy Ocean Views from all Main Living areas
  • Lower level Game Room, wet bar & fireplace
  • Elevator services all 3 Levels of Home
  • Outdoor living spaces with covered loggias, built in BBQ and Fireplace
  • 2 Custom Spas, one Hot and one Cold Plunge
  • Located in the “Sweet Spot” of Olde Del Mar

$9,500,000 - $9,995,000

Donna Medrea
858.204.1810
donna@donnamedrea.com
DRE #00922764
Pacific Sotheby’s

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement