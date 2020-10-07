Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Home of the Week - 7402 High Ave

Oct. 7, 2020
2:44 PM
3575 Sq. ft. | 5 BR/4.5 BA, plus Office/library

  • Village Location
  • Custom Built
  • Corner Lot
  • Viking Appliances
  • 2 Fireplaces
  • Rustic Wood Floors
  • Coffered Office Ceiling
  • Wood Ceiling Beams
  • Intimate Courtyard
  • Private Verandas
  • Charming Fountain
  • Oversized 2-Car Garage

$3,778,000

Lisa Henderson, Realtor
858.752.3566 m | 858.459.0501 o
Lisa@lisahendersonluxuryhomes.com
DRE #01388238
Berkshire Hathaway

