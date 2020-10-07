Home of the Week - 7402 High Ave
1/3
7402_High_Ave-Front.jpg ()
2/3
7402_High_Ave-Dining.jpg ()
3/3
7402_High_Ave-Living.jpg ()
3575 Sq. ft. | 5 BR/4.5 BA, plus Office/library
- Village Location
- Custom Built
- Corner Lot
- Viking Appliances
- 2 Fireplaces
- Rustic Wood Floors
- Coffered Office Ceiling
- Wood Ceiling Beams
- Intimate Courtyard
- Private Verandas
- Charming Fountain
- Oversized 2-Car Garage
$3,778,000
Lisa Henderson, Realtor
858.752.3566 m | 858.459.0501 o
Lisa@lisahendersonluxuryhomes.com
DRE #01388238
Berkshire Hathaway
