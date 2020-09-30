Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Home of the Week - 722 Genter St, La Jolla

Sep. 30, 2020
9 AM
2BR/2BA | 1,532 Sq. Ft.

  • Perfectly sited pristine Pied-a-terre
  • Mini Rancho Sante Fe estate in the village
  • Canine lovers Dream backyard
  • Development opportunity/options
  • R2 lot 6790 sq flat level lot
  • Exquisite upgrades
  • Exceptional construction and taste
  • The perfect, private lock and leave
  • Stroll to schools shopping and beach

Priced at $2,200,000

Dona Aumann
858-752-7531
DRE# 01898410

Don Aumann
858-373-8457
DRE# 01926535

Berkshire Hathaway

