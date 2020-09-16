Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Home of the Week - 5543 Waverly Ave, La Jolla

5543_Waverly_Ave-Front.jpg  ()
Sep. 16, 2020
1:01 PM
HUGE PRICE REDUCTION!

  • 2019 New Construction - 2,868 sf home
  • 4 Spacious Ensuite Bedrooms/4.5 Bathrooms
  • Soaring 10 Foot Coffered Ceilings
  • Gemwood Mediterranean French Oak Flooring
  • Gourmet Kitchen with Wolf Range, Large Pantry, Bar Area
  • Backyard Oasis offers Firepit, Built-in BBQ, Dining Space
  • Year-Round Entertaining in Lovely 400 sf Cabana
  • Luxurious Master Suite with Marble Bathroom and Beautiful Walk-In Closet
  • Serene Ocean View Rooftop and Bedroom Decks
  • Fully Owned Solar, Nest, Ring, and Integrated Speaker Systems

Offered at $2,995,000

Available to show this weekend.
Call now for an appointment!
tour: https://ranchophotos.com/5543-waverly-ave/

Margie Lord
858-336-3288
Margie.Lord@pacificsir.com
DRE #0089788
Pacific Sotheby’s

