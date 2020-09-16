Home of the Week - 5543 Waverly Ave, La Jolla
1/3
5543_Waverly_Ave-Backyard.jpg ()
2/3
5543_Waverly_Ave-Bedroom.jpg ()
3/3
5543_Waverly_Ave-Front.jpg ()
HUGE PRICE REDUCTION!
- 2019 New Construction - 2,868 sf home
- 4 Spacious Ensuite Bedrooms/4.5 Bathrooms
- Soaring 10 Foot Coffered Ceilings
- Gemwood Mediterranean French Oak Flooring
- Gourmet Kitchen with Wolf Range, Large Pantry, Bar Area
- Backyard Oasis offers Firepit, Built-in BBQ, Dining Space
- Year-Round Entertaining in Lovely 400 sf Cabana
- Luxurious Master Suite with Marble Bathroom and Beautiful Walk-In Closet
- Serene Ocean View Rooftop and Bedroom Decks
- Fully Owned Solar, Nest, Ring, and Integrated Speaker Systems
Offered at $2,995,000
Available to show this weekend.
Call now for an appointment!
tour: https://ranchophotos.com/5543-waverly-ave/
Margie Lord
858-336-3288
Margie.Lord@pacificsir.com
DRE #0089788
Pacific Sotheby’s
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.