Home of the Week - 7227 Fay Ave

7227FayAve-KitchenDining.jpg  ()
Aug. 28, 2020
8:30 AM
6BR/5BA | ,798 SF

  • Located in the highly sought after La Jolla Village
  • Completely remodeled inside & out with modern finishes & gourmet kitchen
  • Spacious bedroom retreats & spa-inspired baths
  • Rooftop deck & outdoor dining
  • Attached garage & parking in rear

Designed to live as 2 units with 2 gourmet kitchens or 1 family.
Perfect investment opportunity, live in one and rent out the other.

$2,850,000 - $2,950,000

Jecka St John
(619) 743-0224
jeckastjohn@gmail.com
DRE #01827386
Coldwell Banker Realty

