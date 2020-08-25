Home of the Week - 1155 Muirlands Vista Wy, La Jolla
1/3
1155MuirlandsVistaWy_Front.jpg ()
2/3
1155MuirlandsVistaWy_View.jpg ()
3/3
1155MuirlandsVistaWy_Back.jpg ()
4 Bed | 3 Bath | 2,609 SF
- First time on Market
- Single story with sweeping Ocean Views
- 26,800 SF lot
- Move in or Redevelop
- Short distance to Village and Schools
- Detached 2 story dwelling unit included
- Luscious backyard garden oasis
Priced at $3,000,000
Gigi Gentry
Coldwell Banker Global Luxury
(858) 775-7797
TheLaJollaNative.com
DRE #00951322
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.