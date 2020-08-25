Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 1155 Muirlands Vista Wy, La Jolla

1/3
1155MuirlandsVistaWy_Front.jpg  ()
2/3
1155MuirlandsVistaWy_View.jpg  ()
3/3
1155MuirlandsVistaWy_Back.jpg  ()
Aug. 25, 2020
9:38 AM
4 Bed | 3 Bath | 2,609 SF

  • First time on Market
  • Single story with sweeping Ocean Views
  • 26,800 SF lot
  • Move in or Redevelop
  • Short distance to Village and Schools
  • Detached 2 story dwelling unit included
  • Luscious backyard garden oasis

Priced at $3,000,000

Gigi Gentry
Coldwell Banker Global Luxury
(858) 775-7797
TheLaJollaNative.com
DRE #00951322

