Real Estate

Home of the Week - 5366 Alta Bahia Court

Aug. 12, 2020
12:19 PM
3 Bed | 2.5 Bath | 2,244 SF

  • Sweeping Ocean, Bay and Coastal Views
  • Expansive Panoramic Rooftop Deck
  • Single Level Floor Plan
  • Meticulously Remodeled and Maintained
  • Three Bedroom, Two Bath + Powder Room
  • Spa-inspired Master Bath w/Large Soaking Tub
  • Beautiful Cul-de-Sac with Underground Utilities
  • Spacious 13,700 sqft Lot

$2,100,000
www.5366AltaBahia.com

John Shannon, Broker / REALTOR®
858.225.8213
john.shannon@solacerealty.com
DRE #01928641
Solace Realty

