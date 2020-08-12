Home of the Week - 5366 Alta Bahia Court
1/3
5366_Alta_Bahia_Court-Aerial.jpg ()
2/3
5366_Alta_Bahia_Court-Open_Air_Design.jpg ()
3/3
5366_Alta_Bahia_Court-Rooftop_Deck.jpg ()
3 Bed | 2.5 Bath | 2,244 SF
- Sweeping Ocean, Bay and Coastal Views
- Expansive Panoramic Rooftop Deck
- Single Level Floor Plan
- Meticulously Remodeled and Maintained
- Three Bedroom, Two Bath + Powder Room
- Spa-inspired Master Bath w/Large Soaking Tub
- Beautiful Cul-de-Sac with Underground Utilities
- Spacious 13,700 sqft Lot
$2,100,000
www.5366AltaBahia.com
John Shannon, Broker / REALTOR®
858.225.8213
john.shannon@solacerealty.com
DRE #01928641
Solace Realty
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.