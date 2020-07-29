Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Home of the Week - 2500 Torrey Pines Rd #204

July 29, 2020
9:43 AM
2 Bed | 2 Bath | 1,464 Sq. Ft.

  • This Condo has Lowest price per square foot in La Jolla!
  • Enjoy nearby La Jolla Shores and restaurants
  • Resort style amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, gym, rec room & 2 guest suites
  • Sunny west facing with 10-foot sliding doors on to patio overlooking the pool and spa.
  • 2 car parking with extra guest parking
  • High ceilings and new LVP flooring and carpet
  • Large walk-in closets
  • Near UCSD and Scripps with easy freeway access

Priced at $699,000

Gina Hixson & Elaine Robbs
858.405.9100 · 858.766.8229
DRE #01130706 · #01836454
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

