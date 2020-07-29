Home of the Week - 2500 Torrey Pines Rd #204
1/3
2500_Torrey_Pines_Rd_204-Living.jpg ()
2/3
2500_Torrey_Pines_Rd_204-Bedroom.jpg ()
3/3
2500_Torrey_Pines_Rd_204-Front.jpg ()
2 Bed | 2 Bath | 1,464 Sq. Ft.
- This Condo has Lowest price per square foot in La Jolla!
- Enjoy nearby La Jolla Shores and restaurants
- Resort style amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, gym, rec room & 2 guest suites
- Sunny west facing with 10-foot sliding doors on to patio overlooking the pool and spa.
- 2 car parking with extra guest parking
- High ceilings and new LVP flooring and carpet
- Large walk-in closets
- Near UCSD and Scripps with easy freeway access
Priced at $699,000
Gina Hixson & Elaine Robbs
858.405.9100 · 858.766.8229
DRE #01130706 · #01836454
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
