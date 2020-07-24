Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Home of the Week - 5420 La Jolla Blvd. #301, La Jolla

July 24, 2020
8:46 AM
  • Spectacular and Private Southwest Corner Location
  • Expansive ocean views and wonderful natural light throughout
  • 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Penthouse with private balcony
  • Master bedroom includes spacious walk-in closet
  • Chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances
  • Great room with Cozy fireplace & vaulted ceilings
  • Beautiful white oak floors throughout main living area
  • New carpet in both bedrooms
  • Community pool, spa, exercise room, and meeting room
  • 2 Exclusive Use Assigned Parking Spaces

$1,625,000 - Call for appointment to see this delightful Seahaus Breakers unit

Nina McCarthy, Realtor
858-344-5100
ninampm@yahoo.com
DRE# 00600497

