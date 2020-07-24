Home of the Week - 5420 La Jolla Blvd. #301, La Jolla
- Spectacular and Private Southwest Corner Location
- Expansive ocean views and wonderful natural light throughout
- 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Penthouse with private balcony
- Master bedroom includes spacious walk-in closet
- Chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances
- Great room with Cozy fireplace & vaulted ceilings
- Beautiful white oak floors throughout main living area
- New carpet in both bedrooms
- Community pool, spa, exercise room, and meeting room
- 2 Exclusive Use Assigned Parking Spaces
$1,625,000 - Call for appointment to see this delightful Seahaus Breakers unit
Nina McCarthy, Realtor
858-344-5100
ninampm@yahoo.com
DRE# 00600497
