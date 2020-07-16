Home of the Week, 14716 Ladys Secret, Rancho Santa Fe 92067

For the first time ever, we welcome you to the Pardee Family Estate located on exclusive Ladys Secret Drive. This one-of-a-kind masterpiece is located in the exclusive Del Rayo Estates neighborhood of historic Rancho Santa Fe. The private enclave is named after the Eclipse Award-winning thoroughbred Lady Secret, sired by Triple Crown winner Secretariat. This custom built luxury estate consists of three separate parcels, the main, single level estate at just under 9000 square feet and situated upon 1.68 acres, and two spacious separate adjoining lots, each over 2 and a quarter acres offering an additional 4.6 acres total.

The estate features 5 bedrooms and 8 full baths, a grand formal living room, an adjoining formal dining room, a gourmet kitchen with attached family dining room which opens to the pool and BBQ area, wood- paneled library, a study, an exercise room, a laundry room, maid’s quarters, an attached four car garage with ample storage, a custom designed salt- water pool with a soaking spa and elegant fountain allow for the utmost in luxurious living.

