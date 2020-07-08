Home of the Week - 7765 Via Capri, La Jolla, CA 92037
5+ Beds | 5 Baths | 3,683 Sq. Ft. | .46 lot
- Stunning North Shore OCEAN Views
- Property sits on .46 lot
- Beautiful kitchen recently remodeled
- Wrap-around balconies and great outdoor entertaining spaces
- Meditation room
- Swimming pool with automatic cover, SPA & Finnish sauna
- Easy access to the Village, Hwy 5 and 52
$2,890,000
Nellie High-Iredale, Realtor
Alex High, Realtor
858-886-9223
nellie@nelliehigh.com
DRE #01945220 | DRE #02019372
Willis Allen Real Estate
