Real Estate

Home of the Week - 7765 Via Capri, La Jolla, CA 92037

July 8, 2020
9:37 AM
5+ Beds | 5 Baths | 3,683 Sq. Ft. | .46 lot

  • Stunning North Shore OCEAN Views
  • Property sits on .46 lot
  • Beautiful kitchen recently remodeled
  • Wrap-around balconies and great outdoor entertaining spaces
  • Meditation room
  • Swimming pool with automatic cover, SPA & Finnish sauna
  • Easy access to the Village, Hwy 5 and 52

$2,890,000

Nellie High-Iredale, Realtor
Alex High, Realtor
858-886-9223
nellie@nelliehigh.com
DRE #01945220 | DRE #02019372
Willis Allen Real Estate

