Real Estate

Home of the Week - 302 Prospect St #6, La Jolla

302_Prospect_St_6_La_Jolla-Front.jpg
302_Prospect_St_6_La_Jolla-Kitchen.jpg
302_Prospect_St_6_La_Jolla-living.jpg
June 25, 2020
3:12 PM
3 Bed | 3 Bath | 2,487 Sq. Ft.

  • Condo located in boutique building with 2 car parking
  • Multiple decks overlooking the patio garden
  • Open floor plan with sophisticated design and clean lines
  • High ceilings, walls of windows, travertine floors and gourmet Chef’s kitchen with breakfast nook
  • Elegant master suite with his and her baths
  • Bonus room can serve as media/ office or exercise room
  • Close to beach and La Jolla Village

$1,659,000

Jeri Hein,
Realtor
858-775-5374
DRE #01172144
Berkshire Hathaway

Real Estate Home of the Week

