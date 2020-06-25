Home of the Week - 302 Prospect St #6, La Jolla
1/3
302_Prospect_St_6_La_Jolla-Front.jpg ()
2/3
302_Prospect_St_6_La_Jolla-Kitchen.jpg ()
3/3
302_Prospect_St_6_La_Jolla-living.jpg ()
3 Bed | 3 Bath | 2,487 Sq. Ft.
- Condo located in boutique building with 2 car parking
- Multiple decks overlooking the patio garden
- Open floor plan with sophisticated design and clean lines
- High ceilings, walls of windows, travertine floors and gourmet Chef’s kitchen with breakfast nook
- Elegant master suite with his and her baths
- Bonus room can serve as media/ office or exercise room
- Close to beach and La Jolla Village
$1,659,000
Jeri Hein,
Realtor
858-775-5374
DRE #01172144
Berkshire Hathaway
