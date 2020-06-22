La Jolla Berkshire Hathaway agents receive accolades

Rosamaria Acuña, a real estate agent in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ La Jolla office on Prospect Street, ranked No. 1 in her office and No. 2 among all the company’s agents in the San Diego region for the first quarter of 2020.

“We’ve come to expect great performances from Rosamaria, and she lived up to it once again in the first quarter of the year,” said Nicki Marcellino, vice president and regional manager for San Diego. “With her years of experience representing buyers and sellers, Rosamaria knows the San Diego real estate market exceptionally well. She is dedicated to offering clients superior service by providing the latest innovations in marketing and technology to facilitate every transaction.”

Acuña, a Realtor for more than three decades, has a career punctuated with numerous sales awards and accolades.

“Helping others is a way of life in my family,” she said. “It’s my way of saying thank you to a community that has given me so much and that I love being a part of.”

Her achievements include reaching the level of Chairman’s Circle Platinum in 2019, meaning her sales were among the top 1 percent for volume in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network of nearly 50,000 agents and more than 1,450 offices in 47 states and abroad. In 2018, she was among the top 2 percent of agents in the network, earning the designation of Chairman’s Circle Gold.

In addition, Acuña was recognized as a 2020 RISMedia Crusader Newsmaker for her support of multiple charities.

She can be reached at (619) 890-2828 or racuna@bhhscal.com.



Local team makes top 1,000 list

Greg Noonan & Associates of La Jolla was among the agents and teams from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties named among the nation’s best in this year’s The Thousand, a list of America’s top 1,000 real estate sales professionals compiled by Real Trends, a source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry, in partnership with Tom Ferry International, a real estate coaching and training company.

“These extraordinary agents work so hard for their clients, it is no surprise they are recognized in the top tier of our industry,” said Mary Lee Blaylock, president and chief executive of Berkshire

Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “The amount of work they do behind the scenes far surpasses the visible work, and to top it off, they are some of the kindest people I know. Bravo to these fine people!”

To view the complete list, visit realtrends.com/rankings/rt1000. ◆