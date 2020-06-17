Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Home of the Week - 939 Coast Blvd. 9E, La Jolla, CA 92037

1/3
939_Coast_Blvd_9E-Bedroom.jpg  ()
2/3
939_Coast_Blvd_9E-Kitchen.jpg  (Brent Haywood Photography)
3/3
939_Coast_Blvd_9E-LRDR.jpg  (Brent Haywood Photography)
June 17, 2020
4:18 PM
Stunning PANORAMIC OCEAN views

  • Complete remodel in 2019
  • Corner unit with wrap-around views
  • Custom luxury furnishings included
  • Bright and Elegant high-gloss kitchen
  • 2 bed/2 bath plus office
  • Rare dedicated office with built-ins
  • Smart home, Lutron, Nest

Priced at $2,799,000

Brynn Morales
m: 858.735.5655
DRE #01945172
America’s Finest City Real Estate

