Home of the Week - 939 Coast Blvd. 9E, La Jolla, CA 92037
1/3
939_Coast_Blvd_9E-Bedroom.jpg ()
2/3
939_Coast_Blvd_9E-Kitchen.jpg (Brent Haywood Photography)
3/3
939_Coast_Blvd_9E-LRDR.jpg (Brent Haywood Photography)
Stunning PANORAMIC OCEAN views
- Complete remodel in 2019
- Corner unit with wrap-around views
- Custom luxury furnishings included
- Bright and Elegant high-gloss kitchen
- 2 bed/2 bath plus office
- Rare dedicated office with built-ins
- Smart home, Lutron, Nest
Priced at $2,799,000
Brynn Morales
m: 858.735.5655
DRE #01945172
America’s Finest City Real Estate
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.