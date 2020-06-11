Home of the Week - 5737 Waverly Ave, La Jolla
1/3
5737_Waverly_Ave-Front.jpg ()
2/3
5737_Waverly_Ave-Coastline.jpg ()
3/3
5737_Waverly_Ave-Living_Room.jpg (Ian Meyers)
BRAND NEW CLASSIC COASTAL HOME!
OVER 3,000 SQUARE FEET
4 BEDROOMS WITH 4.5 BATHS
- Stunning Ocean Views from all levels and an
- Oversized Roof top deck.
- State of the Art Construction with Smart Technology.
- Extraordinary Craftsmanship with High End Finishes.
- Deluxe Master Suites with Spa like Bathrooms
- Indoor/Outdoor Living Year-Round.
- Close to Beaches, Schools and Dining.
$3,495,000
You are invited to experience “Waverly House” in person. Book a private showing today! Call Barbara... 619.981.0002
Please click here to go on a virtual tour.
Barbara Leinenweber
619.981.0002
BarbaraSellsLaJolla.com
DRE #01826534
Coldwell Banker
