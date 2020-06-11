Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 5737 Waverly Ave, La Jolla

June 11, 2020
3:01 PM
BRAND NEW CLASSIC COASTAL HOME!
OVER 3,000 SQUARE FEET
4 BEDROOMS WITH 4.5 BATHS

  • Stunning Ocean Views from all levels and an
  • Oversized Roof top deck.
  • State of the Art Construction with Smart Technology.
  • Extraordinary Craftsmanship with High End Finishes.
  • Deluxe Master Suites with Spa like Bathrooms
  • Indoor/Outdoor Living Year-Round.
  • Close to Beaches, Schools and Dining.

$3,495,000

You are invited to experience “Waverly House” in person. Book a private showing today! Call Barbara... 619.981.0002
Please click here to go on a virtual tour.

Barbara Leinenweber
619.981.0002
BarbaraSellsLaJolla.com
DRE #01826534
Coldwell Banker

