La Jolla real estate team gets high ranking in Latino Agents Report

La Jolla real estate agents and sisters Susana Corrigan and Patty Cohen finished 2019 as the ninth-ranked team in the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ Top 250 Latino Agents Report, which ranks the group’s approximately 40,000 members by volume, number of homes sold and other factors.

In addition, Corrigan and Cohen were No. 1 in sales volume for the first quarter of 2020 among all San Diego County individual agents and teams with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents Report recognizes Latino agents who have closed an outstanding number of transactions in an effort to increase the rate of sustainable Hispanic homeownership in communities across the country.

Corrigan and Cohen also placed among the top 10 in 2018.

“We are honored to be represented once again among this year’s winners,” Corrigan said in a statement. “NAHREP is a wonderful organization, and we are proud to be associated with it.”

“We feel fortunate to represent a very special clientele,” Cohen said. “Our motto is, ‘Do good work with integrity.’ Needless to say, hablamos Español!”

The sister team, originally from Mexico City, consistently ranks among the top 30 agents in the national Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.

For more information, visit lajollaresidential.com or call Corrigan at (858) 229-8120 or Cohen at (858) 414-4555. ◆