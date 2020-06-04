Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 5762 Desert View Dr., La Jolla CA 92037

5762 Desert View Dr-View.jpg
5762 Desert View Dr-Front.jpg
5762 Desert View Dr-Dining.jpg
June 4, 2020
2:28 PM
La Jolla hills and canyons at their most gorgeous! One of a kind large lot and views galore!! This classic single-story luxury estate has total privacy in front with soaring hills and a canyon across the back that goes forever!! Imagine unobstructed 270 degree view. The 4 bd, 3 ba home. 2 master suites and an 18,400 sq ft lot, 2 car garage and more. The formal living room features limestone flooring, & stone fireplace. The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Open and bright family room opens to the backyard deck that runs completely across and has stunning views of canyons and city lights. The side yard includes a brick patio and plenty of room for outdoor cooking and entertaining.

$1, 499, 000 - $1, 599, 000

Zoraya De La Bastida
619-871-3850
zbestteaminc@gmail.com

Real Estate Home of the Week
