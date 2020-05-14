Copyright © 2020, La Jolla Light | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 1570 Virginia Way, La Jolla, CA 92037

May 14, 2020
5 beds, 3.5 Baths 2373 Sq. Ft.

If the Great Gatsby was going to build a property on the West Coast, this would’ve been the spot! A Southampton vibe, nestled high above the majestic coastal landscapes of La Jolla on over half an acre of rarely seen property, this customized architectural gem, delivers a historical experience of elegance, luxury and privacy. Upon entering the home, eyes are immediately drawn to the 180 degrees of ocean views, from the North Shore to the La Jolla Cliffs. This is a rare find for buyers and investors alike.

$3,999,999-$4,199,999

Andrew Tate
Ten X Realty
951-772-4444 | DRE# 02079473
andrewtate.tenxrealty.com | andrewtate.realestate@gmail.com

Real Estate Home of the Week
