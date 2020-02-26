Home of the Week - 5420 La Jolla Blvd. #301

1/3
5420_LaJolla_Blvd_Unit_301-View.jpg ()
2/3
5420_LaJolla_Blvd_Unit_301-Living_with View.jpg ()
3/3
5420_LaJolla_Blvd_Unit_301-Kitchen_with View.jpg ()
Owner offering $25,000 cash incentive at close of escrow provided offer is received by March 17, 2020.
- Fantastic Seahaus Breakers Condo
- Top Floor, End Unit, Ideal Southwest Location
- 2 Beds, 2 Baths with large walk-in MBR closet
- Expansive Ocean and Sunset Views
- Gas Fireplace in Great Room
- Central Heating & Air Conditioning
- Stroll to Bird Rock coffee shops & restaurants
- Interesting local boutiques in adjacent blocks
- 2 Assigned Parking Spaces
- Community Pool, Spa, & BBQ area
- Community Exercise Room
- Assigned Storage
Offered at $1,675,000
Nina McCarthy
858-344-5100
DRE# 00600497