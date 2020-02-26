Home of the Week - 5420 La Jolla Blvd. #301

A 1964 graduate of The Bishop’s School in La Jolla, Christine Oatman has devoted most of her adult life to art-making and teaching. Her work has been shown locally and nationally, and for 36 years she taught art in city schools and community colleges, often doing collaborative projects with elementary school students. Her current exhibition at La Jolla’s Athenaeum Music & Arts Library — “Stories of Innocence and Experience” — invites visitors of all ages to step into a 1950s-era classroom, and it’s more of a full mind-and-body experience than a regular art show. This is one class you won’t want to miss, and it’s closing March 7, 2020.