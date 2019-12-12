Home of the Week - 2114 Murcia Ct., La Jolla, CA

1/3
2/3
3/3
Open Sunday (December 15th) 1-4 pm
4 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms - 2,695 sq.ft.
- New on the Market!
- Beautiful Private Custom Luxury Home
- Panoramic Canyon Views! Large Lot!
- Coveted Muirlands Cul-de-Sac Location
- Complete 2006 Rebuild/Remodel
- Luxury Finishes & High-End Materials
- Abundance of Skylights & Storage
- Modern Open Floor Plan
- Exquisite Master Bedroom Suite
- Fabulous Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen
- Spacious private Walled Patio
- Move-In Condition!
Priced at $1,997,500
Susan Crinklaw, Broker
Cell: (858) 220-1099
DRE#: 00887052