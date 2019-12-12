Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Home of the Week - 2114 Murcia Ct., La Jolla, CA

Dec. 12, 2019
9:03 AM
Open Sunday (December 15th) 1-4 pm

4 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms - 2,695 sq.ft.

  • New on the Market!
  • Beautiful Private Custom Luxury Home
  • Panoramic Canyon Views! Large Lot!
  • Coveted Muirlands Cul-de-Sac Location
  • Complete 2006 Rebuild/Remodel
  • Luxury Finishes & High-End Materials
  • Abundance of Skylights & Storage
  • Modern Open Floor Plan
  • Exquisite Master Bedroom Suite
  • Fabulous Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen
  • Spacious private Walled Patio
  • Move-In Condition!

Priced at $1,997,500

Susan Crinklaw, Broker
Cell: (858) 220-1099

DRE#: 00887052

