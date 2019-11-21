Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Home of the Week - 9660 Claiborne Square

9660_Claiborne_Square-Patio.jpg  (Cameron Acker All rights reserve)
9660_Claiborne_Square-Living.jpg  (Cameron Acker All rights reserve)
9660_Claiborne_Square-Kitchen.jpg  (Cameron Acker All rights reserve)
Nov. 21, 2019
9:20 AM
OPEN HOUSE 11/24, 12-3pm

Sophisticated Contemporary in Blackhorse

  • 2017 renovation inside and out (ask for detail)
  • Modified open floorplan
  • Fresh solid Beechwood floors
  • White thermofoil kitchen with quartz counters and top-of-the line appliances
  • Ceiling fans in kitchen and every bedroom
  • Prime locating on perimeter southwest facing lot, flooded with natural light
  • 4bedroom/2.5 bathroom, 2685 SF
  • Pneumatic vacuum elevator

Offered at $1,595,000

Bob Andrews & Chris Arns, Realtors
619-517-4404 | 619-678-1048
Robert.andrews@sothebysrealty.com
DRE# 01186977 | DRE# 02076912

Pacific Sothebys

