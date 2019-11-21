Home of the Week - 9660 Claiborne Square

1/3
9660_Claiborne_Square-Patio.jpg (Cameron Acker All rights reserve)
9660_Claiborne_Square-Living.jpg (Cameron Acker All rights reserve)
9660_Claiborne_Square-Kitchen.jpg (Cameron Acker All rights reserve)
OPEN HOUSE 11/24, 12-3pm
Sophisticated Contemporary in Blackhorse
- 2017 renovation inside and out (ask for detail)
- Modified open floorplan
- Fresh solid Beechwood floors
- White thermofoil kitchen with quartz counters and top-of-the line appliances
- Ceiling fans in kitchen and every bedroom
- Prime locating on perimeter southwest facing lot, flooded with natural light
- 4bedroom/2.5 bathroom, 2685 SF
- Pneumatic vacuum elevator
Offered at $1,595,000
Bob Andrews & Chris Arns, Realtors
619-517-4404 | 619-678-1048
Robert.andrews@sothebysrealty.com
DRE# 01186977 | DRE# 02076912
Pacific Sothebys