Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 5556 Calumet Avenue

1/3
5556_Calumet_Avenue-Ocean_View.jpg  ()
2/3
5556_Calumet_Avenue-Exterior.jpg  ()
3/3
5556_Calumet_Avenue-Ocean_View2.jpg  ()
Nov. 14, 2019
9:01 AM
Share

Open House Fri Sat & Sun 1-5 (Nov. 15, 16 and 17)

3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath

  • Rare opportunity to own an oceanfront home in La Jolla
  • Mediterranean style two story home with gated front courtyard
  • Stunning sit down whitewater views from almost every room
  • Walls of glass and French doors lead to expansive stone patios
  • Open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings
  • Three bedrooms feature large walk in closets and well appointed private baths
  • Enjoy sunset and panoramic ocean views from the upper level deck
  • Desirable Bird Rock location within close proximity to shops and restaurants

Newly reduced price of $4,950,000

Peggy Weinbrecht
858-243-2304
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
930 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037

Advertisement

DRE #00667123

Real Estate House of the Week
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement