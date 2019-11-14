Home of the Week - 5556 Calumet Avenue

1/3
Open House Fri Sat & Sun 1-5 (Nov. 15, 16 and 17)
3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath
- Rare opportunity to own an oceanfront home in La Jolla
- Mediterranean style two story home with gated front courtyard
- Stunning sit down whitewater views from almost every room
- Walls of glass and French doors lead to expansive stone patios
- Open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings
- Three bedrooms feature large walk in closets and well appointed private baths
- Enjoy sunset and panoramic ocean views from the upper level deck
- Desirable Bird Rock location within close proximity to shops and restaurants
Newly reduced price of $4,950,000
Peggy Weinbrecht
858-243-2304
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
930 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037
DRE #00667123