Home of the Week - 1332 Dellcrest Lane, La Jolla

1/3
1332_Dellcrest-Aerial_and_Ocean.jpg ()
2/3
1332_Dellcrest-Back_of_Home.jpg ()
3/3
1332_Dellcrest-Bathroom.jpg ()
- 4 BR / 3.5 BA / Office
- Charming & Single Level
- Private, Sunny Backyard
- Updated Kitchen & MBA
- Potential Ocean Views
- Dining Room with fireplace
- Quiet Cul de Sac
- Near LJCC & the Village
Offered at $2,495,000
Follow us on:
Instagram @Applebyfamilygroup
ApplebyFamilyGroup.com
Scott Appleby & Kerry Appleby Payne
858-775-2014 | 858-204-7920
Advertisement
Willis Allen Real Estate
DRE #01197544 | DRE #01071814