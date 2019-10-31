Home of the Week - 464 Prospect St. #608, La Jolla

Elegant 464 Prospect is a gracious single story home, featuring high ceilings, spacious entry foyer, large eat in kitchen, living room with fireplace, and the huge dining room affords great entertaining opportunities. The master has superb storage, its bathroom has dual sinks, spa tub and separate shower. There are two flower draped patios. The renowned common areas and amenities include valet parking, onsite management, gym, pool, magnificent roof deck, party room. MILLS ACT PROPERTY TAX RELIEF AVAILABLE!

Offered at $2,400,000

Arlene Sacks

858.922.3900

DRE# 0060382

Willis Allen