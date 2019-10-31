Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 464 Prospect St. #608, La Jolla

464_Prospect_Street-Bedroom.jpg  ()
Oct. 31, 2019
Elegant 464 Prospect is a gracious single story home, featuring high ceilings, spacious entry foyer, large eat in kitchen, living room with fireplace, and the huge dining room affords great entertaining opportunities. The master has superb storage, its bathroom has dual sinks, spa tub and separate shower. There are two flower draped patios. The renowned common areas and amenities include valet parking, onsite management, gym, pool, magnificent roof deck, party room. MILLS ACT PROPERTY TAX RELIEF AVAILABLE!

Offered at $2,400,000

Arlene Sacks
858.922.3900
DRE# 0060382
Willis Allen

Real Estate House of the Week
