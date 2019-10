Home of the Week - 2147 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037

If you’ve never been to the Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA), now is the time to visit. Any one of the four exhibitions currently on view would be reason enough to make the trip. The official opening of three of the exhibits on Oct. 5 drew more than 400 art-lovers, and their enthusiasm was off the charts. The star of the evening was definitely the 10,000-piece “Tiny Canvases: The Art of Nails,” an amazing, world-premiere show that, as one (male) viewer said, is not just about nails; it’s about history, science and empowering women and their creativity.