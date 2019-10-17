Home of the Week - 7202 Country Club Drive, La Jolla

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time for recognizing the magnitude of mental health issues in present-day society. For Dr. Azmaira Maker, the founder of Aspiring Families Center for Mental Health and Wellness, the designation doesn’t quite apply, since she and her team address such issues 12 months of the year. Maker established her practice in the Del Mar/Carmel Valley area 12 years ago to provide comprehensive, integrative and holistic mental health assessments and therapy to adults, children and especially families. Maker holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and is a licensed clinical psychologist with more than 20 years of experience. Her team of eight therapists and doctors offer a wide range of treatments, including equine-assisted therapy, and nutritional-and-fitness services for her clients.