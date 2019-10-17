Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 7202 Country Club Drive, La Jolla

1/3
7202_Country_Club_Drive_La Jolla-Front Exterior.jpg  ()
2/3
7202_Country_Club_Drive_La Jolla-Interior_Entry.jpg  ()
3/3
7202_Country_Club_Drive_La Jolla-Interior Living.jpg  ()
Oct. 17, 2019
10:23 AM
Share

OPEN HOUSE SUN (October 20th) 2 - 4 PM

  • Grand golf course, ocean, sunset and night light views
  • 5,326 square feet with five en-suite bedrooms
  • Limestone flooring and intricate high ceilings
  • Walls of glass enhance the open floorplan
  • Granite counters and maple cabinetry throughout
  • Formal dining room with huge picture window & built-in buffet
  • Three fireplaces, office and powder-room too
  • Sparkling pool and spa with limestone decking

http://homecb.com/7202countryclubdrive-lajolla

Offered at $4,750,000

Irene Chandler & Jim Shultz
realtor@ireneAndjim.com

Advertisement

Cell: Irene 858-775-6782 DRE #00640902
Cell: Jim 858-354-0000 DRE #00669672

Real Estate House of the Week
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement