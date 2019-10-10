Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 1247 Silverado Street, La Jolla

1247_Silverado_Street_La_Jolla-Exterior.JPG  (aDallo PhotographyAdmon Dallo)
1247_Silverado_Street_La_Jolla-Interior.JPG  (aDallo PhotographyAdmon Dallo)
1247_Silverado_Street_La_Jolla-Yard.JPG  (aDallo PhotographyAdmon Dallo)
Oct. 10, 2019
9:39 AM
This unique 3 bedroom single story home in the heart of the Village has been lovingly remodeled with the finest of materials. Hardwood and stone flooring, soapstone kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and a glass door refrigerator are but a few of its features. Enjoy it the way it is, enhance it or build new on this serene oversized landscaped lot, a seldom-found treasure just steps from fine dining, shopping, the movie theatre, beaches and all La Jolla has to offer.

Offered at $3,475,000

Randy and Jo-an Upjohn
(858) 354-1736
upjohn@upjohngroup.com
DRE# 00976136 | DRE# 00939748

Berkshire Hathaway

Real Estate House of the Week
