Real Estate

Home of the Week - 5470 La Jolla Blvd #H101

Oct. 3, 2019
Open Sunday, October 6th, 1-5pm

Modern Sophistication in Seahaus! Large first floor Breakers unit at Seahaus! One of the largest floor plans built in 2005. 2BR + DEN or optional 3rd bedroom, 2 baths in 1853sf. First floor corner unit with large patio and grassy area. Updated kitchen with quartz countertops. Extra wide patio. Master bath with tub and shower! Seahaus complex features a pool, gym, clubhouse and is in the Bird Rock merchant district with shops, restaurants, gyms. Close by Calumet oceanfront park, Tourmaline surfing beach and much more!

Offered at $1,275,000

Ron Fineman
858.751.9210

ron@peteknowsrealestate.com
DRE# 01377013
Coldwell Banker

Real Estate House of the Week
