Home of the Week - 5420 La Jolla Blvd. #301

It’s a little-known fact that Sept. 22 is National Centenarian Day. Little known, because not very many people get to celebrate it. To be a member of the club, you must be 100 years old — or older. And when you reach such milestones, they’re worth celebrating. Vi at La Jolla Village — a senior living community at 4171 Las Palmas Square in the UTC area — held its annual Centenarian Day celebration to honor those members who can boast of being at least a century old.