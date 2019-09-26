Home of the Week - 5420 La Jolla Blvd. #301

1/3
Open Sun. (September 29th) 1-4 pm
- Fantastic Seahaus Breakers Condo
- Top Floor, End Unit, Ideal Southwest Location
- 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with large walk-in MBR closet
- Expansive Ocean and Sunset Views
- Gas Fireplace in Great Room
- Central Heating & Air Conditioning
- Stroll to Bird Rock coffee shops & restaurants
- Interesting local boutiques in adjacent blocks
- 2 Assigned Parking Spaces
- Community Pool, Spa, & BBQ area
- Community Exercise Room
- Assigned Storage
Offered at $1,698,000
Nina McCarthy
858-344-5100
DRE# 00600497