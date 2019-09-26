Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Home of the Week - 5420 La Jolla Blvd. #301

Sep. 26, 2019
9:28 AM
Open Sun. (September 29th) 1-4 pm

  • Fantastic Seahaus Breakers Condo
  • Top Floor, End Unit, Ideal Southwest Location
  • 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with large walk-in MBR closet
  • Expansive Ocean and Sunset Views
  • Gas Fireplace in Great Room
  • Central Heating & Air Conditioning
  • Stroll to Bird Rock coffee shops & restaurants
  • Interesting local boutiques in adjacent blocks
  • 2 Assigned Parking Spaces
  • Community Pool, Spa, & BBQ area
  • Community Exercise Room
  • Assigned Storage

Offered at $1,698,000

Nina McCarthy
858-344-5100
DRE# 00600497

