Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 6111 La Pintura Drive, La Jolla

1/3
6111_La_Pintura_Drive-Deck  (Sanford Creative/Sanford Creative)
2/3
6111_La_Pintura_Drive-Interior  (Sanford Creative/Sanford Creative)
3/3
6111_La_Pintura_Drive-Kitchen  (Sanford Creative/Sanford Creative)
Sep. 19, 2019
9:17 AM
Share

OPEN SATURDAY September 21, 12-3

A Great La Jolla Value in The Muirlands!

Whether you are looking for a primary home, a second home or an income-producing Property, look no further! This 5BR/4.5BA home offers canyon-to-ocean views, privacy and serenity, and is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Muirlands neighborhood. There are high ceilings, recessed lighting, slate and wood flooring and plenty of outdoor space to enjoy the peaceful ambiance. Magnificent 18’ ceilings and walls of windows in the living room create a very spacious and open feel. The tri-level floor plan allows for privacy in daily living with common areas providing inviting communal spaces. Special!

Offered at $1,895,000

Advertisement

Patty Cohen & Susana Corrigan
858-926-8779
pcohen@lajollaresidential.com
DRE# 01340902 | DRE# 00837598
Berkshire Hathaway

Real Estate House of the Week
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light in your inbox
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement