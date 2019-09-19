Home of the Week - 6111 La Pintura Drive, La Jolla

OPEN SATURDAY September 21, 12-3

A Great La Jolla Value in The Muirlands!

Whether you are looking for a primary home, a second home or an income-producing Property, look no further! This 5BR/4.5BA home offers canyon-to-ocean views, privacy and serenity, and is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Muirlands neighborhood. There are high ceilings, recessed lighting, slate and wood flooring and plenty of outdoor space to enjoy the peaceful ambiance. Magnificent 18’ ceilings and walls of windows in the living room create a very spacious and open feel. The tri-level floor plan allows for privacy in daily living with common areas providing inviting communal spaces. Special!

Offered at $1,895,000

Patty Cohen & Susana Corrigan

858-926-8779

pcohen@lajollaresidential.com

DRE# 01340902 | DRE# 00837598

Berkshire Hathaway