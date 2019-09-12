Home of the Week - 6363 Cardeno Drive, , La Jolla

1/3
- Four seasons! 24/7 Views! City lights, fireworks, snowcapped mountains, sun & moon risings!
- You get it all. Views are the one thing you can’t add to a property
- Private gated complex of 10 homes atop Mt. Soledad
- Approx. 2,000 SF, 3 BD/3BA with MBR on first floor
- Spacious entertaining deck & private walled courtyard entry with fountain
- Membership in LJ Alta Swim & Tennis Club
Offered at $1,050,000 to $1,150,000
Janet Douglas & Bill Simmons
619-540-5891 | 858-775-2189
DRE# 00463763 | DRE# 00657950
Windermere Real Estate