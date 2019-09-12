Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Home of the Week - 6363 Cardeno Drive, , La Jolla

6363 Cardeno Drive - View.jpg  (Cameron Acker All rights reserve)
6363 Cardeno Drive - Exterior.jpg  (Cameron Acker All rights reserve)
6363 Cardeno Drive - Interior.jpg  (Cameron Acker All rights reserve)
Sep. 12, 2019
9:33 AM
  • Four seasons! 24/7 Views! City lights, fireworks, snowcapped mountains, sun & moon risings!
  • You get it all. Views are the one thing you can’t add to a property
  • Private gated complex of 10 homes atop Mt. Soledad
  • Approx. 2,000 SF, 3 BD/3BA with MBR on first floor
  • Spacious entertaining deck & private walled courtyard entry with fountain
  • Membership in LJ Alta Swim & Tennis Club

Offered at $1,050,000 to $1,150,000

Janet Douglas & Bill Simmons
619-540-5891 | 858-775-2189
DRE# 00463763 | DRE# 00657950
Windermere Real Estate

