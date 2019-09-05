Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Home of the Week - 5238 La Jolla Blvd

Sep. 5, 2019
9:11 AM
  • Never before on the market
  • 2-story Bird Rock home | 4bed/2bath 2000sqft.
  • Stainless steel kitchen appliances
  • Dual pane windows & sliding glass doors
  • New carpet | Interior recently painted
  • Attached 2-car garage + ample driveway parking
  • Upstairs master suite with private 19x7 deck
  • Great walkability to restaurants and shops!

Offered at $1,699,000

RSJensen Realty Group
Stephanie Jensen 619-672-1960
Nicole Farquar 619-599-5804
CaDRE #01423699
Keller Williams

