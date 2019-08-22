Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - Classic La Jolla Shores Ranch

1/3
SD_Ondas 1.jpg  ()
2/3
SD_Ondas 4.jpg  ()
3/3
SD_Ondas 6.jpg  ()
Aug. 22, 2019
9:05 AM
Share
  • Panoramic sit-down white water ocean views to La Jolla Cove
  • 5 Bedroom 5 Bathroom, 3500 SF
  • Primarily single level
  • 20,270 SF (.47 acre) all usable lot
  • Short walk to beach and restaurants (3 blocks to the sand)
  • Cul-de-sac location
  • Huge Pool with Spa
  • Mature specimen trees

Offered at $3,675,000

Bob Andrews & Chris Arns, Realtors
619-517-4404 | 619-678-1048
Robert.andrews@sothebysrealty.com
DRE# 01186977 | DRE# 02076912
Pacific Sotheby’s

Real Estate House of the Week
Newsletters
Get the La Jolla Light in your inbox
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement