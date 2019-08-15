Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Home of the Week - 2003 Olite Ct, La Jolla

2003_Olite_Ct_La Jolla-Back.jpg  (SAM CHEN / ALOHA PHOTOVIDEO)
2003_Olite_Ct_La Jolla-Kitchen.jpg  (SAM CHEN / ALOHA PHOTOVIDEO)
2003_Olite_Ct_La Jolla-Aerial.jpg  ()
Aug. 15, 2019
9:33 AM
  • Built new in 2017
  • Modern Farmhouse Masterpiece
  • Double islands in Kitchen
  • 6 Bedrooms, 6.5 Bathrooms
  • 50 feet of Vanishing sliders
  • Infinity Pool and Spa
  • Outdoor living room with full bar and entertainment area
  • Bath house with steam room and soaking tub
  • Large flat lot
  • Master wing on the first floor
  • 2 Solar systems for house and pool
  • Private location on cul-de-sac
  • Located in the Muirlands

2003Olite.com

Krystal Lane
858-382-5793
DRE# 01918284

