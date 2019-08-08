Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 1288 Silverado St

1/3
1288_Silverado_St-Front.jpg  ()
2/3
1288_Silverado_St-Aerial.jpg  ()
3/3
1288_Silverado_St-Kitchen.jpg  ()
Aug. 8, 2019
9:45 AM
Share

1928 Historic Adobe in the heart of the Village
• Walk to Cove, downtown shops and restaurants
• 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2568', fully remodeled in 2012, with only mandatory historic portions left in original state.
• Original living room with fireplace and barrel ceiling.
• Transferable Mills Act covers $1.38 million against property tax
• Solar is transferable; electricity generated provides 100% of usage.
• Beautifully landscaped, low maintenance front yard; multiple patios• Lots of windows, sunny throughout, lovely ocean breezes
$3,400,000

Advertisement

Harriet Preovolos, Realtor
First Team Real Estate
DRE#01929954
619-890-2765

Real Estate House of the Week
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement