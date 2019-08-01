Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Home of the Week - 7146 La Jolla Scenic Drive S

Aug. 1, 2019
9:16 AM
When Nothing But Views Will Do!

  • Sweeping La Jolla Shores White Water Views
  • Single Level Residence with nearly 3000 sq. ft. of outdoor living space
  • Sold Furnished
  • Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings
  • Custom-Designed Finishes
  • Spa-like Bathrooms
  • Gated Grounds

Offered at $4,175,000

For a glimpse of this magnificent residence visit: www.7146LaJollaScenicDrS.com

Michelle Serafini and Rosa Buettner
858.291.2410

DRE 01411969 | 01089718
Compass

Real Estate House of the Week
