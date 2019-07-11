Home of the Week - 7510 Hillside Drive, La Jolla

1/3
7510_Hillside_Dr-Front.jpg (Lance Emerson)
2/3
7510_Hillside_Dr-Deck.jpg (Lance Emerson)
3/3
7510_Hillside_Dr-View.jpg (Lance Emerson)
- One-of-a-kind secluded estate
- Sweeping North Shore Ocean view
- 3 story contemporary home by architect Howard Oxley
- Gloriously landscaped property
- Multi-million dollar remodel in 2007/2008 by Steigerwald - Dougherty
- Unique ocean view glass elevator
- www.7510Hillside Drive.com
Offered at $9,750,000
Richard and Lindsey Heinrich
619.972.1952
DRE# 00483351|DRE# 01255510
Keller Williams Realty