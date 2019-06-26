Home of the Week - 7750 Eads Avenue #402, La Jolla

1/3
SD_LivingRoomPhoto02.jpg ()
2/3
SD_7550EadsPatio.jpg ()
3/3
SD_VaultedCeilings.jpg ()
• Stunning Single Level Penthouse
• In the heart of The Village & cultural zone
• Near shops, library, restaurants, performing arts center
• Excellent price per square feet
• High clerestory windows allow for lots of natural light
• 75 sq. ft. balcony w/ room for BBQ & al fresco dining
• Outside corner unit gives extra privacy
• Lovely night light views of The Village & hillsides
• Fireplace, full sized laundry, 2 parking spaces in secured garage
• Easy access from garage w/ automatic door options & no steps
Joy Draper
858-472-0489
DRE #00840693
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage