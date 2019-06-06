Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Home of the Week - 7912 Calle de la Plata

June 6, 2019
La Jolla Shores!

  • $651,000 below bank appraisal
  • Ocean views
  • Gorgeous remodeled kitchen
  • Practical Layout Four tastefully designed bedrooms
  • Master suite with his and hers walk-in closet
  • Elegant finishes
  • Separate Office room
  • Spacious Living areas
  • High ceilings
  • Walk to the beach

www.calledelaplata.com

Offered at $2,899,000

Alejandro Lopez-High & Nellie High
858-886-6454
alex@alexhigh.com
DRE# 02019372 | DRE# 01945220

Willis Allen Real Estate

