Real Estate

Home of the Week - 7510 Hillside Drive, La Jolla

SD_7510HillsideDr.jpg  (Lance Emerson)
SD_7510HillsideDr813.jpg  (Lance Emerson)
SD_7510HillsideDr1313.jpg  (Lance Emerson)
SD_7510HillsideDr1313.jpg  (Lance Emerson)
May 30, 2019
10:38 AM
  • One-of-a-kind secluded estate
  • Sweeping North Shore Ocean views
  • 3 story contemporary home by architect Howard Oxley
  • Gloriously landscaped property
  • Multi-million dollar remodel in 2007/2008 by Steigerwald - Dougherty
  • Unique ocean view glass elevator www.7510Hillside Drive.com

Offered at $9,750,000

Richard and Lindsey Heinrich
619.972.1952
DRE# 00483351|DRE# 01255510

Real Estate House of the Week