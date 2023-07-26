Advertisement
Home of the Week

Home of the Week, 5580 Ladybird Ln, La Jolla

Share

3 BD | 3 BA | 2,092 SF
• Single level home
• Ocean views
• Highly desirable neighborhood.
• Hardwood floors
• Large Master Suite
• No road noise
• Great floor plan
• High ceilings in the dining area.
• Home has french doors off the living area and dining room that provides the perfect breeze.
$2,895,000
More Information at www.5580LadyBridLn.com

Vincent Crudo
Crudo & Associates Real Estate
Compass
858-518-1236 | SDLuxe.com
vincent@vincentcrudo.com
DRE #01424098

Home of the WeekReal Estate

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement