Home of the Week, 6599 Caminito Blythefield, La Jolla
Share
4 BD | 2.5 BA | 3,059 SqFt. | $2,895,000
Just Listed!
Stunning Remodel in Windemere!
The perfect family home for entertaining. Open and spacious featuring the latest in hardware, fixtures and design with wide plank European Oak flooring and LED recessed lighting throughout. Experience the finest in indoor-outdoor lifestyle living in La Jolla! Windemere is a gate guarded resort style community with lushly landscaped grounds and exceptional common amenities.
David Schroedl
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
858.353.5300
DRE #00982592
