Home of the Week, 6599 Caminito Blythefield, La Jolla

4 BD | 2.5 BA | 3,059 SqFt. | $2,895,000

Just Listed!

Stunning Remodel in Windemere!

The perfect family home for entertaining. Open and spacious featuring the latest in hardware, fixtures and design with wide plank European Oak flooring and LED recessed lighting throughout. Experience the finest in indoor-outdoor lifestyle living in La Jolla! Windemere is a gate guarded resort style community with lushly landscaped grounds and exceptional common amenities.

David Schroedl

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

858.353.5300

DRE #00982592