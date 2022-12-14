Home of the Week, 5875 Box Canyon Rd, La Jolla

5 BD | 5 BR | 4,419 SqFt

Perched above the La Jolla coast, a timeless Mid-Century estate is tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a flat half acre lot delivering hypnotic whitewater ocean and city views. Fusing iconic architectural design with 21st century living this timeless home provides all that one can desire. Upon entering your eyes are drawn to the large bay windows with black trim framing the ocean views like works of art. The sunlight soaks in and hits the exposed beams like a windmill and the classic box fireplace centered in the living area brings warmth to the space. This playful oasis possesses its own unique character, while offering numerous “blank canvas” opportunities to personalize. First time on the market since 1967! Palm Springs in La Jolla. $4,999,000

