Home of the Week, 1796 Soledad, La Jolla
6 BD | 9 BA | 7,770 sqft
The epitome of La Jolla luxury! This meticulously crafted home boasts walnut beams, a gourmet kitchen, and dual master suites. The outdoor space features an infinity pool with an ocean backdrop, creating a sanctuary of natural beauty.
Offered at $10,900,000
Craig Gagliardi
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
www.clgproperties.com
619.813.9557
DRE #01255991
