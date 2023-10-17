Advertisement
Home of the Week

Home of the Week, 1796 Soledad, La Jolla

1796 Soledad
1/3
1796 Soledad 
1796 Soledad
2/3
1796 Soledad 
1796 Soledad
3/3
1796 Soledad 
Share

6 BD | 9 BA | 7,770 sqft
The epitome of La Jolla luxury! This meticulously crafted home boasts walnut beams, a gourmet kitchen, and dual master suites. The outdoor space features an infinity pool with an ocean backdrop, creating a sanctuary of natural beauty.
Offered at $10,900,000

Craig Gagliardi
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
www.clgproperties.com
619.813.9557
DRE #01255991

Home of the WeekReal Estate

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement