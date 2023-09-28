Home of the Week, 5550 La Jolla Hermosa, La Jolla
5550 La Jolla Hermosa
5550 La Jolla Hermosa
5 BD | 4.5 BA | 2,959 Sq.Ft.
This modern coastal craftsman offers a harmonious blend of timeless design and contemporary style in the heart of Bird Rock, La Jolla. Meticulously designed spaces and an array of high-end features, this residence is what California dreams are made of.
Visit LJHermosa.com for more information.
Rachael Kaiser
The Kaiser Team
858.480.7074
info@rachaelkaiser.com
