Home of the Week, 5550 La Jolla Hermosa, La Jolla

5550 La Jolla Hermosa, La Jolla

5550 La Jolla Hermosa
5550 La Jolla Hermosa 
5550 La Jolla Hermosa
5550 La Jolla Hermosa 
5 BD | 4.5 BA | 2,959 Sq.Ft.
This modern coastal craftsman offers a harmonious blend of timeless design and contemporary style in the heart of Bird Rock, La Jolla. Meticulously designed spaces and an array of high-end features, this residence is what California dreams are made of.
Visit LJHermosa.com for more information.

Rachael Kaiser
The Kaiser Team
858.480.7074
info@rachaelkaiser.com

