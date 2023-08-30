Home of the Week, 1937 Paseo Dorado, La Jolla

Advertisement
3 BD | 4 BA | 2,793 SF | 6,800 SF Lot

• Amazing location next to La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club

• Charming Spanish Mediterranean multi-level floor plan

• Beautifully landscaped fully gated private lot

• Separate guest casita

Open House

Sat & Sun 12-3 PM

$4,299,000

Kathleen Balch

Compass

858.692.2800

DRE #01324333

