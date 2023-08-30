Home of the Week, 1937 Paseo Dorado, La Jolla
1/3
1937 Paseo Dorado
3/3
1937 Paseo Dorado
Share
3 BD | 4 BA | 2,793 SF | 6,800 SF Lot
• Amazing location next to La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club
• Charming Spanish Mediterranean multi-level floor plan
• Beautifully landscaped fully gated private lot
• Separate guest casita
Open House
Sat & Sun 12-3 PM
$4,299,000
Kathleen Balch
Compass
858.692.2800
DRE #01324333
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.