Home of the Week, 6729 Avenida Andorra, La Jolla

4 BD | 2.5 BA | 2,665 SF
$3,600,000
Spectacular single-level, mid-century modern home in Muirlands West boasts 4 BR and a 20,000 sqft lot. The floor to ceiling windows, lush landscaping & pool exude a spa like energy all year round. This home awaits its new owners to put their spin on it.

Weston Clark
Compass
Weston@sandiego.homes
858.997.8998
DRE #02122466

