Home of the Week, 6729 Avenida Andorra, La Jolla
Share
4 BD | 2.5 BA | 2,665 SF
$3,600,000
Spectacular single-level, mid-century modern home in Muirlands West boasts 4 BR and a 20,000 sqft lot. The floor to ceiling windows, lush landscaping & pool exude a spa like energy all year round. This home awaits its new owners to put their spin on it.
Weston Clark
Compass
Weston@sandiego.homes
858.997.8998
DRE #02122466
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.